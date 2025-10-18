Storm Use Come from Behind Effort to Snag 3-2 Friday Night Victory in Omaha

Published on October 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, Neb. - After trailing 2-0 in the first period, the Tri-City Storm tallied a trio of unanswered goals throughout the remainder of regulation to collect a 3-2 victory over the Omaha Lancers on Friday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Tri-City (3-5-1, 7 pts) won its first game this season when trailing after one period. Omaha (2-8-0, 4 pts) has lost eight of its past nine contests.

Omaha began the offense in the middle part of the first. Cam Caron got the Lancers on the board 12:04 into the frame after finishing an extended one-time feed from Kole Hyles at the bottom of the left circle in the Tri-City zone. It was Caron's second goal of the year.

About four minutes later, Jack Stanius grabbed a loose puck in the Omaha zone and marched it on a 2-on-1 rush toward the Tri-City net. Stanius ripped a snapshot from the right circle around the glove of Storm netminder Michal Pradel for his first career USHL tally.

After several good shifts with offensive zone pressure in the second period, Tri-City struck with just over a minute left in the middle frame. Ashton Dahms set up Cooper Ernewein with a nifty backhand centering pass from below the goal line in the Omaha zone. Ernewein one-timed the feed past Lancer netminder Nils Maurins for his third marker of the year, tying the team lead.

The Storm continued their offensive momentum in the third. During a Tri-City power play, Carson Pilgrim sent a shot from the high slot of the Omaha zone toward the Lancer net. The puck, redirected en route by Cam Springer, bounced past Maurins to knot the game at two. It was the Storm's second power play goal of the season.

The game-winner came just over a minute later. After a feed from the halfwall by Ashton Dahms, Brecken Smith skated the puck from the left wing of the Omaha zone to open ice in the slot, then ripped a snapshot past Maurins for his first tally in a Tri-City uniform. Smith's goal, which came 7:52 into the third period, ended the scoring on the night.

Pradel stopped 22 of 24 Omaha shots en route to his third win of the season. Maurins, who started his third game of the year on Friday, halted 31 of 34 Tri-City attempts.

Springer (1-1-2) and Dahms (0-2-2) led all players in the game with two points. Springer produced his first multi-point game since February 15, 2025 against Sioux City. Dahms put up his second multi-point effort in four appearances.

Up next: Tri-City visits Sioux City on Saturday. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm. The matchup will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







