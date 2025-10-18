Storm Rally Past Omaha

Published on October 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Tri-City Storm rallied past Omaha with three unanswered goals to help give the Storm a 3-2 win Friday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Omaha (2-8-0-0) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead to begin the first period with the first marker coming from forward Cam Caron after his line-mate Kole Hyles made a beautiful cross-ice pass through traffic to find a wide-open Caron to cash-in the first goal of the game to put the Lancers up 1-0. Minutes later, Lancers' forward Jack Stanius grabs his first career USHL goal-and it was a beauty. Stanius would force a Tri-City turnover, before Stanius would go up the ice on a 2-on-1 rush; Stanius elects to pull the trigger top-shelf to give Omaha a 2-0 lead going into the second period.

Tri-City (3-5-1-0) began to find their groove late in the second period with a goal coming from forward Cooper Ernewein in the slot to cut the deficit in half going into the third period. In the third, Cameron Springer would tie the game at two, followed by the game-winner coming from Brecken Smith to help give the Tri-City Storm the 3-2 win.

Cam Caron is now on a three-game point streak for the Lancers-registering 4 points (2+2) in each of those past three matchups.

Kole Hyles is also on a three-game point streak, Hyles also has 4 points (2+2) in each of those past three affairs.

The Lancers will be back in action tomorrow night in Sioux Falls to take on the Stampede. Puck drop will be at 6:05 PM CST.







