Stars Take Weekend Opener

Published on October 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

A special teams goal during the opening period was all the scoring the Lincoln Stars really needed Friday, eventually defeating the Waterloo Black Hawks 2-0 at Young Arena.

William Prowse protected the lead for the duration, posting his second consecutive shutout. He made 27 saves. Among them, Prowse notably denied Chase Jette in the first period after a Lincoln turnover, as well as stopping Travis Lefere's breakaway in the third.

The Stars scored the only goal in the first 58 minutes during a five-on-three power play. At 11:07 of the first period, Kade Kohanski bagged the eventual winner from close range between the right circle and the edge of the crease. It came 31 seconds into the two-man advantage. Waterloo killed two other Lincoln power plays in the first.

Two Hawks power plays were denied in the second, then another in the third. Waterloo was also unable to solve Prowse during several four-on-four sequences.

Alex Pelletier added an empty net goal with 1:13 remaining, pulling a puck out of a scrum on the left boards and winging it into the open goal.

The same two teams meet on Saturday at 6:35. Fans at Young Arena can celebrate 20 years of The Office on Dunder Mifflin Night. Also through noon Saturday, the McDonald's Madness ticket package will be available; it comes complete with four tickets, four McDonald's Mini McFlurry vouchers, four chuck-a-pucks, and $32 worth of Black Hawks Bucks for concessions during the game. Order exclusively through waterlooblackhawks.com.

Lincoln 1 0 1 - 2

Waterloo 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Lincoln, Kohanski 2 (Young, Pelletier), 11:07 (PP). Penalties-Schultz Wat (cross checking), 9:51; Rieber Wat (high sticking), 10:36; Schultz Wat (tripping), 16:40.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Vikla Wat (boarding), 0:59; Polak Lin (roughing), 4:17; Brown Lin (holding), 13:20.

3rd Period-2, Lincoln, Pelletier 8 (Loomer), 18:47 (EN). Penalties-Kudrna Lin (roughing), 8:07; Rieber Wat (roughing), 8:07; Brown Lin (holding), 9:37; Schultz Wat (interference), 11:01.

Shots on Goal-Lincoln 10-8-9-27. Waterloo 8-10-9-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Lincoln 1 / 5; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-Lincoln, Prowse 2-3-0-0 (27 shots-27 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 1-3-0-1 (26 shots-25 saves).

A-1,728







