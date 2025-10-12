Hawks Lead Doesn't Hold Up

Published on October 11, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers scored six times in the third period Saturday, upending the Waterloo Black Hawks 6-4 at the Resch Center.

Waterloo led 3-0 going to the third period, but the Gamblers tied it within the first five minutes out of intermission. The Hawks started the period with more than three minutes of power play time after a late-second period major penalty to Geno Carcone. However, just 29 seconds after the break, Waterloo turned the puck over in their own zone, leading to William Samuelsson's shorthanded wraparound score.

Moments after the Hawk power play ended, Cruz Martin intercepted a pass at center, stepping into the Waterloo end, then connecting on a pass with Cody Sokol, who lifted the puck into an open side at 3:25. Maceo Phillips tied the game at 4:56, slinging in a shot through traffic from the left point.

Landon Hafele put Green Bay ahead for the first time 11 minutes into the period, chopping in a rebound after David Rozsival went hard to the front of the net to create the second-chance.

At 14:36, Elliot Gulley added a dagger in transition, which ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

Viktor Eriksson scored his second of the night for Waterloo with a pointblank chance set up from behind the net with 2:42 remaining. However, Gulley put in one more for Green Bay with the net empty and 14.1 seconds to go.

The Black Hawks had recorded a pair of first period goals. Rio Treharne had the first at 4:40; he converted a rebound from close range after Jimmy Rieber fired the initial shot on net from the left point.

The 1-0 lead held for most of the period, then with 22 seconds to go before intermission, the Hawks added another. Brock Schultz's faceoff win created the opportunity for Atte Vikla to trigger an attempt from long distance. Ty Mason got a piece of it, and the puck found its way between the pipes.

The Hawks were limited to just two shots on goal for more than half of the second period but went to intermission with the only goal during the frame. During a power play at 17:49, Jette swept a pass across the slot to a waiting Eriksson. Before Leo Henriquez could slide across to challenge the shot, the puck was already behind him.

Green Bay outshot Waterloo 24-9 in the third period and 35-24 for the game.

The Black Hawks are home for a pair of games next weekend against the Lincoln Stars. Waterloo's new McDonald's Madness ticket offer is available for both games. For $90, fans receive four tickets, four chuck-a-pucks, four McDonald's Mini McFlurrys and $32 of concession bucks which can be redeemed at the rink for food and non-alcoholic beverages. Order the package online from waterlooblackhawks.com by noon on game day.

Waterloo 2 1 1 - 4

Green Bay 0 0 6 - 6

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Treharne 1 (Rieber, Schultz), 4:40. 2, Waterloo, Mason 4 (Vikla, Schultz), 19:38. Penalties-Wooten Gb (holding), 8:08; Pellitteri Wat (roughing), 20:00.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Eriksson 4 (Jette, Vikla), 17:49. Penalties-Laliberte Wat (roughing), 1:55; Phillips Gb (roughing dbl minor), 1:55; Phillips Gb (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 8:55; Fedotov Gb (high sticking), 11:44; Vikla Wat (holding), 12:13; Herres Wat (roughing), 13:27; Carcone Gb (roughing), 13:27; Knutson Gb (roughing), 17:22; Carcone Gb (major-cross checking, game misconduct-cross checking), 18:16.

3rd Period-4, Green Bay, Samuelsson 2 (Gulley), 0:29 (SH). 5, Green Bay, Sokol 2 (Martin), 3:25. 6, Green Bay, Phillips 1 4:56. 7, Green Bay, Hafele 3 (Rozsival), 11:00. 8, Green Bay, Gulley 3 (Knutson), 14:36. 9, Waterloo, Eriksson 5 (Jette), 17:18. 10, Green Bay, Gulley 4 (Samuelsson), 19:46. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 9-6-9-24. Green Bay 4-7-24-35.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 6; Green Bay 0 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Lachat 1-2-0-1 (35 shots-29 saves). Green Bay, Henriquez 2-1-0-1 (24 shots-20 saves).







United States Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.