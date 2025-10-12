Saints Set Franchise Record with 11 Goals in Win

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (7-0-0-0, 14 pts) scored a franchise-record 11 goals in an 11-4 win over the Chicago Steel (4-3-0-0, 8 pts) on Saturday night.

Dubuque's offense set multiple records in the win, achieving team records with 11 total goals, six power-play goals and with Hayden Russell tying the franchise high for points in a game with five. Russell logged five assists in the victory, four of which came on the power play.

Following an early second-period power-play goal by Chicago to cut a Saints' lead to 3-2, the Saints power play took over in the middle frame. Teddy Merrill scored his first of two goals in the game just 1:05 later to start a stretch of four-straight power-play goals by Dubuque in the period.

Shortly after, Charlie Arend scored on a 5-on-3 power play to begin a five-minute major man-advantage for Dubuque. Arend's fourth of the season kickstarted a stretch of three power-play goals in 1:14 for Dubuque. Masun Fleece scored the second of the stretch, assisted by Ludvig Lafton and Russell.

The pair set up Cooper Conway earlier in the first period on the power play, and again to wrap up the 1:14 stretch with three goals. Conway, Merrill and Fleece all scored twice in the win, with five of those six goals coming on the power play. Lafton finished the night with three assists, and Russell led the game with five.

Eetu Orpana and Michael Barron joined Lafton, Fleece and Russell as the top point-producers in the game. Orpana logged three assists, while Barron had two and scored on a penalty shot in the third period. Dubuque had 15 skaters log a point in the win, with 19 dressing in the contest. Of those 15, nine recorded multiple points in the victory.

Dubuque's record-setting win tied the team's second-best start to the season at 7-0-0-0, matching the 2013-14 team's mark. Dubuque's best season-opening winning streak is nine, set in 2012-13.

The Saints hit the road next weekend with their league-leading offense to take on the defending-champion Muskegon Lumberjacks.







