Tri-City, Fargo Battle Saturday in Kearney

Published on October 11, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm close a two-game series with the Fargo Force on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (2-3-1, 5 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Defeated Force 4-0 last night; first time shutting out an opponent this season

Michal Pradel collected his second career shutout in the Tri-City net; Slovakia native halted all 33 Fargo shots on the night

Ashton Dahms tallied a pair of goals to produce his third career multi-goal game; Maddox Malmquist, Connor Brown also scored for Tri-City

Competing in first three-in-three of season this weekend; scheduled to play six in 2025-2026, including three across the next four weekends

Three straight home games is longest stretch of consecutive contests at Viaero Center until late January/early February

Fourth game in a stretch of 15 in a row against Western Conference opponents, the longest such string of the year

Fargo (2-1-1, 5 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Dealt first loss of season last night

Goaltender Alan Lendak stopped 20 of 23 Tri-City shots Friday

Have played four regular season games, fewest among all USHL teams (collected wins against U.S. National Team Development Program and Madison at Fall Classic)

Second road game of season this evening, went 13-15-3 in away contests last year

Season series: Saturday is the second of six regular season meetings between the Storm and Force and final at Viaero Center. The teams will complete the season series with four matchups at Scheels Arena across the remainder of 2025-2026.

Tri-City offensive leaders:

Paul Bloomer (2-2-5) - has contributed all five points over his past four games; registered assist in last night's contest

Bode Laylin (0-4-4) - put up team-leading fourth assist Friday

Dahms (3-0-3), Malmquist (3-0-3), Brown (1-2-3) have each produced a trio of points this season; Dahms and Malmquist tie for team lead in goals

Fargo offensive leaders:

Graham Jones (2-1-3) - registered each of his points in September 21 Fall Classic game against Madison

Garrett Lindberg (1-1-2), Zac Zimmerman (1-1-2), Luke McNamara (0-2-2) have put up multiple points through four games

Bryce Mattern (1-0-1), Jacob Sagadin (1-0-1), Axel Lofgren (0-1-1), Arseni Marchenko (0-1-1), Boden Sampair (0-1-1), Patrick Tolan (0-1-1) have also found the scoresheet







