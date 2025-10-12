Stampede Spoil Lancers' Home Opener

The Omaha Lancers suffered their first loss when scoring first as they fell to the Sioux Falls Stampede, 4-3, in their home opener Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Omaha (2-6-0-0) went on the penalty kill six times and surrendered two power-play goals, both in the second period. Nils Maurins shined in net in his second start, stopping 42 shots while Cam Caron scored his first USHL goal. The Lancers scored in the opening two minutes of each of the first two periods but could not hang on to two different leads as Sioux Falls (4-2-1-0) rallied to score three consecutive goals to come back from a 2-1 deficit and restore the lead for good.

Adam Israilov kicked off the scoring for Omaha, striking just a minute-and-a-half into the opening frame. Israilov jumped up into the rush and received a feed from Thaddeus McMahon as Israilov stickhandled around a sprawling goaltender Waylon Esche to make it 1-0, Lancers.

Cam Caron netted the next tally for Omaha as just 48 seconds into the middle-frame Caron spins with the puck at the faceoff circle; ripping it past Esche to put the Lancers back in front at 2-1. Kole Hyles caps off the scoring for Omaha mid-way in the third cutting the Sioux Falls lead at 4-3.

Cooper Soller opens the scoring for the Stampede late in the first period of play knotting the game up at one goal apiece. Logan Renkowski grabs a pair of power-play markers in the second period; ascending the 'Herd to a 3-2 lead going into the third and final frame. Thomas Zocco nets the game winner as Zocco receives a feed in the slot to help cap off a 4-3 Stampede win over the Lancers.

Jake Prunty of the Sioux Falls Stampede led all skaters with 3 points tonight (1+3). Those would be Prunty's first three career USHL points.

For the Lancers Kole Hyles and Cam Caron each had a goal and an assist to lead the Lancers with two points tonight.

The Lancers will take the ice again Wednesday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena to take on a cross-conference foe, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. It's Wiener Wednesday and hot dogs are $3 all game long.Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST.







