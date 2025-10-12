Stampede Edge Lancers to Ruin Omaha's Home Opener

Omaha, N.E. - The Sioux Falls Stampede bounced back from an overtime loss last night to spoil the Omaha Lancers' home opener, 4-3. Cooper Soller continued his success, while Logan Renkowski carried the team's power-play action and Thomas Zocco netted his first goal of the season. Goaltender Waylon Esche made his first start between the pipes since the opening game of the season and earned his first win of the year.

The start of the game matched the pace of last night's contest. Head Coach Ryan Cruthers wanted the team to get on the board first and stay out of the penalty box, but the first five minutes brought the opposite for the Herd. Just a minute and a half into the contest, Omaha's Adam Israilov scored. Shortly after, forward Sebastian Haborak took a slashing penalty, putting the Stampede on their first penalty kill of the night. The penalty-kill unit held the Lancers to just one goal, and shortly after, defenseman Dane Sorensen landed a big hit in hopes of changing the tide for Sioux Falls.

At 8:02, the Stampede's power-play unit saw its first action after defenseman Anthony Bongo took a nasty check from behind. As soon as that penalty expired, Omaha's Owen Smith sat for a two-minute roughing minor, and at 16:32, the Lancers were called for another penalty. The Sioux Falls power play failed to convert on any of its early chances, but finally broke through with 27 seconds remaining in the period. Cooper Soller netted his fourth goal of the season by slipping in a rebound behind the Omaha goaltender. After outshooting the Lancers 16-5 in the period, the Herd finally got on the board to head to the locker room tied 1-1.

The momentum appeared to shift in the Stampede's favor, but just 48 seconds into the second period, the Lancers took a 2-1 lead. Sioux Falls quickly bounced back, drawing their fourth power play of the night at 2:36 on a goalie interference minor. Logan Renkowski finally broke through when he buried a rebound off the backboards behind the Omaha netminder. Rookie defenseman Jake Prunty earned his first career USHL point with an assist on the play.

Another power-play opportunity followed 1:43 after Renkowski's goal. The University of Vermont commit struck again, this time with a one-timer from the left faceoff dot. Prunty and Ryder Betzold were credited with assists. With two power-play goals, the Stampede went to the locker room with a 3-2 lead after outshooting the Lancers 18-13 in the frame.

To start the third period, defenseman Matthew Grimes committed a high-sticking penalty, the second of the night for the Herd. After a successful kill, forward Thomas Zocco netted his first goal of the season with a shot from the slot. Joe McGraw and JJ Monteiro assisted on the play.

The Lancers made things interesting at 7:37 with a goal from Kole Hyles, cutting the Herd's lead to just one. On the post-goal faceoff, Ryan Aaronson committed a cross-checking penalty, putting the Stampede on their sixth and final power play of the night before killing their last penalty of the game.

In the final minutes, the Lancers looked to pull goaltender Nils Roberts Maurins, but their failure to get the puck into the Stampede defensive zone delayed the advantage. At 18:51, Maurins finally made his way to the bench, but the Stampede shut down the extra-attacker push to secure the 4-3 win.

The Stampede outshot the Lancers 46-25 on the night and 87-45 in the series.

Esche made 22 saves to move to 1-1-0-0 on the season. He now holds a .843 save percentage and a 4.00 goals-against average.

Next weekend, Sioux Falls will face their first three-in-three of the season, starting Friday night in Sioux City before returning home for games on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the Stampede hosts their annual Halloween game, where fans can wear their best costumes and kids can trick-or-treat throughout the concourse before puck drop.

This year's Scooby-Doo's Howl-o-ween theme will feature a specialty jersey that can be bid on via DASH Auctions. Specialty merchandise will also be available. More details about the night will be released in the coming days. Tickets to the game can be purchased.







