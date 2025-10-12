Dubuque Explodes for 11 Goals in Win Over Steel

Published on October 11, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - In a game they never led, the Chicago Steel (4-3-0-0, 8 pts.) surrendered six power play goals and allowed at least three goals in each period in a one-sided 11-4 loss to the Dubuque Fighting Saints (7-0-0-0, 14 pts.) at ImOn Arena Saturday night. Dubuque scored three goals on a five-minute power play in the second period as part of the scoring onslaught.

Kolin Sisson scored his second goal of the season in the first period, and Henry Major scored his second of the year early in the second frame. Nathan Chorlton tallied his first USHL goal and Ashton Schultz scored his second goal of the year to cap off the Steel scoring.

Sam Caulfield stopped 19 shots before being relieved by Louis-Felix Charrois halfway through the second period. Charrois also stopped 19 shots.

The 11 goals are believed to be the most allowed in a single game by the Steel in franchise history. It's the first time they've allowed ten or more goals since Oct. 18, 2024 when they allowed 10 to Madison.

Dubuque's 11 goals set a franchise record for goals in a single game, their previous record being 10 goals, which was done three times.

The home team struck first at 3:27 on a well-executed rush as Hayden Russell found Luke Brierley to put Dubuque ahead 1-0.

The Fighting Saints made it a two-goal lead 2:25 later on a strong play in the attacking zone when Xavier Lieb stick-lifted a Steel defender to create an opportunity for Dante Josefsson-Westling who fired past Caulfield.

Chicago closed the gap shortly after when Easton Pace sprung Sisson on a break down the left wing. Shielding the puck from oncoming defenders, Sisson shifted the puck to his forehand and sent a shot past Dubuque goaltender Owen Crudale to make it 2-1.

Dubuque got the goal back late in the opening frame as Cooper Conway ripped a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that made it 3-1.

The Fighting Saints outshot the Steel 17-6 in the first period.

Dubuque was handed a cross-checking penalty at the end of the first period, and the Steel converted 1:05 into the second frame as Major wacked the puck past Crudale to make it 3-2.

The rest of the middle frame was filled with penalties and rough stuff, including a fight and a game misconduct.

The Steel went shorthanded 45 seconds after their goal, and the Fighting Saints replied with a power play tally as Dubuque captain Teddy Merrill cashed in to make it 4-2.

Shortly after Dubuque's goal, Cole Tuminaro and Josefsson-Westling dropped the gloves.

The tilt sparked the home team, as it was all Fighting Saints thereafter. A game misconduct against Steel captain Carter Frankiw gave Dubuque an extended man advantage that saw them score three times on the five minute power play.

Less than two minutes into the advantage, Fighting Saints leading scorer Charlie Arend scored his fourth goal of the season which made it 5-2 Dubuque.

Forty seconds later, Masun Fleece scored, and Conway added his second of the game 35 seconds later which made it a 7-2 lead.

Chicago momentarily stopped the onslaught when Chorlton sniped his first USHL goal with five minutes left to make it a 7-3 score.

Despite the four-goal outburst by Dubuque, Chicago outshot the Fighting Saints 16-14 in the second period.

The Fighting Saints made it consecutive periods with four goals with another four-spot in the third frame that was kicked off by Fleece's second goal 29 seconds into the period.

The Steel scored their final goal of the game at 6:31 of the third when Schultz converted on a Dubuque turnover and ripped a shot over the left shoulder of Crudale.

Michael Barron scored on a penalty shot shortly after, and Merrill scored his second goal of the night 41 seconds later.

Dubuque capped off their historic night with a goal from Melvin Ekman.

Up next for the Steel are the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on the road on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:05 pm CT.

The next home game for Chicago is Saturday, October 18 at 6:05 pm CT when they host the Madison Capitols for Rock & Roll Night. The first 500 fans will receive a Fox Valley Farewell Tour-themed Guitar Pick.

Single-game, group, and premium seating tickets for the 2025-2026 season are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.