Force Beat Storm 4-1 on Saturday Night, Teams Split Two-Game Series in Kearney

Published on October 11, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Three Fargo players logged multiple points as the Force beat the Tri-City Storm 4-1 on Saturday night at Viaero Center.

Fargo (3-1-1, 7 pts) earned a split of the two-game series in Kearney. Tri-City (2-4-1, 5 pts) is 2-2-0 on home ice to start the year.

After being shut out by the Storm last night, the Force drew first blood just 28 seconds into regulation. Garrett Lindberg finished a short Luke McNamara feed near the right wing of the Storm crease for his second goal of the season.

The Force jumped ahead 2-0 later in the frame when McNamara flipped the puck through Tri-City netminder Michal Pradel after receiving a pass toward the bottom of the right wing circle from Eero Butella. The power play tally, scored 15:52 into the period, came after Tri-City's Brecken Smith picked up a minor for slashing.

Fargo added to its lead early in the second. Nick Kosiba gathered a nifty cross-ice pass from Cullen McCrate toward the bottom of the right circle in the Storm zone, then flipped a shot glove side on Pradel for his first goal as a member of the Force.

Tri-City did not find the board until late in the third. With the Storm net empty and while on the power play, Oliver Ozogany ripped a shot past Fargo netminder Ajay White from the right faceoff dot. The tally, which came 15:25 into the third, was Tri-City's first power play marker of the year.

Fargo closed the scoring with an empty netter in the final two minutes. McNamara grabbed a loose puck on the left wing boards of neutral ice, then shipped it to Tri-City's vacant cage for his second goal of the night. It was the Western Michigan commit's first career multi-goal game.

McNamara led all players with a trio of points in the game (2-1-3). Fargo's Lindberg (1-1-2) and Butella (0-2-2) also contributed multiple points.

Pradel halted 32 of 35 Fargo shots en route to his third loss of the year. White, who halted 29 of 30 Tri-City attempts, has now stopped 81 of the 83 shots he's faced on the season.

Up next: Tri-City ends its three-game in three-day stretch at Viaero Center tomorrow afternoon against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Puckdrop is set for 3:05 pm. To purchase tickets, visit stormhockey.com, call the Storm at 308-338-8144, or stop by the Viaero Center box office in-person.







