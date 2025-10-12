Bucs Power Past Musketeers 5-3

Sioux City, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (2-2-0-2) powered past the Sioux City Musketeers (3-2-1-0) in a 5-3 victory Saturday night at Tyson Events Center. After finding themselves in a tied game in the final frame, Bucs forward Blake Zielinski scored the game-winning goal at 10:25 to secure the win for Des Moines. Bucs goalie Max Weilandt (2-2-0-2) backstopped the victory with 15 stops on 18 shots, while Musketeers goalie Bjorn Bronas (2-2-1-0) ended the night with 17 saves. Des Moines finishes out the weekend in Kearney with a 3:05 p.m. matchup against the Tri-City Storm Sunday, October12.

Bucs forward Nathan Hauad tallied the lone goal of the opening frame, as he caught Musketeers goaltender Bjorn Bronas out of the crease for his second goal of the season. Hauad's unassisted goal at 9:36 brought Des Moines ahead 1-0.

A shot from the blue line by Bucs defenseman Ryan Kroll was redirected in front of the net by forward Ryan Seelinger to double the Des Moines advantage 5:18 into the second period. Seelinger's fourth goal of the season was also assisted by forward Adam Zidlicky to bring the score to 2-0. Sioux City forward George Lovell found his way past Weilandt at 9:37, assisted by former Bucs defenseman Mason Peapenburg and forward Kason Muscutt to cut the advantage to 2-1. Seelinger responded with an unassisted tally just 10 seconds later, finding Bronas' wide-open back door at 9:47 for his fifth goal of the year to return the two-goal lead at 3-1. The Musketeers responded to bring the match back within one goal at 10:31 with a goal by forward Luke Garry showing a score of 3-2.

Sioux City opened the scoring of the final frame as Garry notched his second goal of the match at 9:15 to tie the contest at 3-3. Bucs forward Blake Zielinski responded at 10:25, sending a drop pass from Owen Tylec flying to the back of the net. Zielinski's one-time shot returned the Des Moines lead at 4-3, and forward Rhys Wallin earned the secondary assist. Wallin finished it out with an unassisted empty-net goal at 19:50 to show a final score of 5-3.

The Bucs head to Tri-City for a 3:05 p.m. Sunday, October 12, at the Viaero Center.

