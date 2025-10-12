Stars Defeat Capitols, 4-0
Published on October 11, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
The Lincoln Stars gained their first win of the season with a 4-0 shutout victory against the Madison Capitols at the Ice Box on Saturday night.
The Stars were led in scoring by Alex Pelletier, who scored three times in the victory. Pelletier scored a goal in the first period on a penalty shot to give Lincoln the early 1-0 lead. He would then add another on the power-play late in the frame to give the Stars their first multi-goal lead of the season, and their first power-play tally of the campaign as well.
The score would hold until the third period, until Alex Pelletier potted another goal past Madison goaltender Cash Cruitt to give the Stars the 3-0 lead, and complete the natrual hat trick.
Lincoln would add another goal late courtesy of a Layne Loomer power-play tally, and the Stars would take the 4-0 score to the final buzzer and collect their first win of the season.
The Stars are back in action on Friday in Waterloo against the Black Hawks at 6:35 p.m.
