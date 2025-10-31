Bucs Rally to Shootout, Fall 4-3 in Dubuque

Published on October 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Dubuque, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (5-3-2-3) fell in a 4-3 shootout loss against the Dubuque Fighting Saints (10-2-0-0) Thursday night at ImOn Arena in Dubuque. Dubuque forward Masun Fleece notched two big goals in the opening frame, but a final shootout goal for Melvin Ekman sealed the win for the Fighting Saints. Ryland Rooney tallied two goals and an assist for Des Moines. It was an even match in net, as Bucs goalie Andrew Bely (0-0-0-1) fought off 26 of 29 shots on goal in his USHL debut, while Dubuque goalie Vojtech Hambalek (7-1-0-0) stopped 27 of 30. The Bucs look ahead to a home game against the Tri-City Storm Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

Dubuque forward Masun Fleece opened the scoring of the match 6:44 into the first period, giving the Saints the intial 1-0 lead. Bucs forward Nate Delladonna responded with his fifth goal of the season at 11:30, burying a pass from Ryland Rooney for his fifth goal of the season. Luke Norcross notched the second assist on Delladonna's goal that brought the score to 1-1. Fleece struck again at 17:39, showing a score of 2-1 late in the opening frame.

Rooney tied the contest 2-2 5:57 into the middle frame with his third goal of the season, assisted by defenseman Ryland Randle. Saints forward Melvin Ekman returned the Dubuque lead at 7:27 with a short-handed goal off a two-on-one opportunity.

Rooney evened the score once again 17:18 into the final frame, sending home Joseph Argentina's rebounded shot to show a score of 3-3. Rooney's fourth goal of the season was also assisted by Delladonna and sent the match into overtime.

After a scoreless extra period, the Saints took the shootout victory, as Vojtech Hambalek fought off two of three Buccaneers attempts to show a final score of 4-3.

The Buccaneers return to the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex to host the Tri-City Storm this Saturday, November 1 at 6:05 p.m. It is School Spirit Night, featuring a School Supply Drive, and Tito's, Mug Club presented by Coors, and Signature Saturday! Join us for the pep rally of the year!

Single-game tickets available now! Click here for more information.

Purchase your new merchandise from the Bucs Galley today!







United States Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.