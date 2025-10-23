Weekend Preview: Bucs Host Double-Header vs NTDP U-17s

Des Moines Buccaneers Weekend Preview: Oct. 24 - 25

USA NTDP U-17s at Des Moines 10/24 7:05 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

USA NTDP U-17s at Des Moines 10/25 7:05 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

Results: Week of Oct. 16 - 23 Record: 0-1-2-0

Des Moines (2) at Fargo (3) on Oct. 17 (OT)

Des Moines (2) at Fargo (3) on Oct. 18 (OT)

Des Moines (0) at Sioux Falls (5) on Oct. 19

Des Moines Top Scorers:

Ryan Seelinger (F) - 10GP | 6G | 3A | 9P

Blake Zielinski (F) - 10GP | 2G | 6A | 8P

Ryland Randle (D) - 10GP | 0G | 8A | 8P

Des Moines Goaltenders:

Max Weilandt - 9GP | 3-2-2-2 | 2.71 GAA | 0.885 SV%

Logan Hughes - 2GP | 0-1-0-0 | 4.50 GAA | 0.867 SV%

Buccaneers Notes:

Ryland Randle is the second-highest scoring defenseman in the USHL and fourth in the league in overall assists with 8A in 10GP.

Forward Ryan Seelinger leads the club in scoring with 9P (6G, 3A) in 10GP.

Defenseman Jason Davenport has committed to play NCAA DI Hockey at the University of Alaska - Anchorage.

Forward Nathan Hauad has committed to play NCAA DI Hockey at the University of Connecticut.

Forward Blake Zielinski (B) and defensemen Henry Chmiel (W) and Tomas Mikel (W) were named to NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch list ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

NTDP

Team Comparison

Des Moines NTDP

Overall Record

3-3-2-2

2-7-2-0

Home Record

0-1-0-2

2-3-0-0

Away Record

3-2-2-0 0-4-2-0

Goals For

29

22

Goals Against

32

49

PP%

12.1%

18.4%

PK%

86.4%

62.2%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

USA NTDP at Des Moines on Oct. 24

USA NTDP at Des Moines on Oct. 25

Record: 0-0-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-0-0

U-17 Top Scorers:

Brayden Willis (F) - 7GP | 4G | 2A | 6P

Nolan Fitzhenry (F) - 7GP | 2G | 2A | 4P

Finnegan Sears (F) - 7GP | 1G | 2A | 3P

U-17 Goaltenders:

Nate Chizik - 4GP | 1-1-1-0 | 4.00 GAA | .874 SV%

Eli Winters - 4GP | 0-4-0-0 | 6.02 GAA | .835 SV%

This Weekend's Home Games: October 24 & 25

The Bucs return to the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex to host a set of games against the USA NTDP U-17s Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25. Friday is our first Buzzballz College Night, with discounted tickets for college students and 2 for $8 Buzzballz cocktails. It is also Fireball Friday and 2-for-1 beer night. Saturday is Tito's, Mug Club, and Signature Saturday! Saturday the Bucs will also be hosting a pre-game Scheels Floor Hockey Clinic at the RecPlex. Sign up here. Join us for a weekend of action, games, and fun!

