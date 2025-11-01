Markonidis's First with Omaha Not Enough Friday

Lefty Markonidis scored his first goal as an Omaha Lancer but it was the Tri-City Storm who skated away with a 4-1 win on Friday night at the Viaero Center.

The two teams combined for all five goals in the second period with four goals 2:56 apart in a frantic stretch. Tri-City (7-6-0-1) improved to 3-0 in head-to-head matchups with Omaha (3-12-0-0) this season.

Mason Jenson opened the scoring 7:24 into the second by forcing a blueline turnover and then skating alone the other way for his third goal of the season. Lincoln Hjelm and Bode Laylin struck 48 seconds apart, with Laylin's goal coming on the power play, to quickly make it 3-0, Tri-City.

Markonidis received the puck near the base of the far circle right off the faceoff, cycled back to the top and ripped it home for his third goal of the season at the 15:43 mark of the second. That put the Lancers on the board and gave him his third point in the last two games (1+2).

Brecken Smith quickly responded, speeding to a loose puck in the near circle and blasting it in at the 16:44 mark.

The Lancers continue the three-game weekend at 6:05 on Saturday at home against the Lincoln Stars. It's the first I-80 Rivalry matchup of the 2025-26 regular season







