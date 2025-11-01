Late Chicago Goal Sinks Phantoms, 3-2

Published on October 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms' Evan Jardine on game night

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Luke Goukler 's goal with 1:38 left in regulation proved the difference as the Youngstown Phantoms (8-5-1-0, 17pts) fell to the Chicago Steel 3-2 Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

Chicago scored the opening two goals of the game, with Henry Major putting a wrister from the top of the left circle past the blocker side of Tobias Trejbal (18 saves) on a 2-on-1 rush at 9:38 of the first and Benson Grande putting home his own rebound after a 2-on-1 rush at 10:16 of the second.

The Phantoms power play went to work twice in the final nine minutes of the middle frame, converting on two opportunities to tie the game. Both goals came off the stick of Evan Jardine, who scored two nearly identical goals on Louis-Felix Charrois (32 saves), putting home loose pucks during net front scrambles at 12:51 and 17:28 respectively. Jardine now has 18 power play goals in his USHL career, placing him fifth on the Phantoms all-time list in that category and just four behind career leader Shane Lachance.

Youngstown controlled play for most of the third period, but it was a stretch pass from Alex Callbeck in the Chicago end to Goukler at the Youngstown blue line that sprung the Steel forward in alone on net. Goukler lifted a wrister from the hashmarks over the blocker of Trejbal and into the top corner of the cage for a 3-2 lead with just 1:38 left in regulation. The Phantoms were able to get Trejbal to the bench for the extra attacker with 90 seconds left in regulation, but could not find an equalizer.

Chicago won in regulation for the first time at the Covelli Centre since April 2023. The Phantoms and Steel wrap up their weekend series with a 6:05pm puck drop Saturday night at the Covelli Centre.

By The Numbers

Shots - 34

Saves - 18

Power Play - 2/4

Penalty Kill - 2/2

Goals - Jardine (2)

Assists - Hextall (2), Murphy, Simpson

