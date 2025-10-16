Good Game, Good Food, Good Cause

Published on October 16, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will officially open their 2025 Red Kettle Campaign during the Waterloo Black Hawks' November 1st home game against the Sioux City Musketeers in Young Arena at 6:35 p.m.

There will be many ways to support The Salvation Army throughout the evening, but one of the most satisfying opportunities requires some advanced planning. A limited number of tickets are currently on sale for the Budweiser Hospitality Area, and fans in that exclusive ice-level space will enjoy a gourmet meal catered by Newton's Café. Budweiser Hospitality tickets for November 1st are available for a $40 donation to The Salvation Army, which can be made here: https://salarmy.us/WaterlooRedKettleKickOff

"It is gratifying to be able to partner with The Salvation Army and help them with their important work," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "There are many alternatives for The Salvation Army to open this crucial campaign, and the Black Hawks are honored that we have been able to work together every year that our schedules have aligned in recent seasons."

Priority 1 Automotive Services in Waterloo provided a generous donation to make the Budweiser Hospitality Area available. Newton's Café is providing the catering at no cost, assuring that every dollar from each $40 ticket will count toward the Red Kettle Campaign. The fundraising tickets cannot be purchased from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office and are only available from The Salvation Army website or the organization's offices at 89 Franklin Street.

Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year. The organization provides an array of social services, ranging from food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, relief for disaster victims, outreach to the elderly, opportunities for underprivileged youth, and more. Much of their work is funded through Christmas Red Kettle Campaigns in 9,000 communities across the United States.

All fans attending the game are encouraged to consider a donation to The Salvation Army in any amount which is compatible with their budget. Kettles and bell-ringers will be set up near Young Arena's entrances and then passed through the stands at intermission. The Salvation Army will also have a table on the concourse with more information about their mission. And for some extra fun, there will be "kettle curling" on the ice between periods to test the skills of some lucky participants.

