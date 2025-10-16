Stars Name 2025-26 Captains

October 16, 2025

Lincoln Stars News Release







Prior to last weekend's games vs the Madison Capitols, Lincoln Stars head coach Rocky Russo named his leadership group for the 2025-26 season. Defenseman Nik Young will wear the "C" for the Stars and be assisted by forwards Alex Pelletier and Layne Loomer. All three players are returners from last season's Anderson Cup winning roster.

Young is in his third full season with the Stars, and has played in 118 USHL games throughout his career.

"Nik has been with us for three years now," Stars head coach Rocky Russo said. "He's grown and matured so much that it is time to take on this responsibility."

"I'm honored and I will wear it proudly." Young said about being named the Lincoln captain for the teams' 30th season. "I'm just trying to be a great example for the younger guys, so I'm just trying to boost their confidence, turn our team in the right direction, and help them through junior hockey."

Alex Pelletier and Layne Loomer will be the assistant captains for the Stars this season.

"They're perfect leaders." Russo said. "They're the first ones in, last ones to leave. They're compassionate about Lincoln Stars hockey."

Pelletier currently leads the Stars in points and is tied for the USHL lead in goals.

"I think we have a great leadership group," Pelletier said. It is an honor to be named a captain this season and I'm honored to help lead this group in the right direction."

Layne Loomer is the Stars' team leader in +/- (+5) and tallied 40 points for Lincoln last season.

"We just want to continue the culture that has been set by captains before us." Loomer said. "All three of us were in the same shoes as the younger guys last year. So we can share our experiences with them and help them understand the Stars' process."

Rocky Russo says that he has faith in all three of the Stars' captains. "All three of those guys could have easily worn the C for us. "I don't look at them as one C and two A's, I see a three-headed leadership group."

The Stars return to action tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. at Young Arena where they face the Waterloo Black Hawks.







