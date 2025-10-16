Bucs Continue Road Trip to Fargo and Sioux Falls

Des Moines Buccaneers Weekend Preview: Oct. 17 - 19

Game: Date: Time: Location:

Des Moines at Fargo 10/17 7:05 p.m. Scheels Arena

Des Moines at Fargo 10/18 6:05 p.m. Scheels Arena

Des Moines at Sioux Falls 10/19 4:05 p.m. Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Results: Week of Oct. 10 - 16 Record: 2-0-0-0

Des Moines (5) at Sioux City (3) on Oct. 11

Des Moines (5) at Tri-City (0) on Oct. 12

Des Moines Top Scorers:

Ryan Seelinger (F) - 7GP | 5G | 3A | 8P

Blake Zielinski (F) - 7GP | 2G | 5A | 7P

Nate Delladonna (F) - 7GP | 4G | 2A | 6P

Des Moines Goaltenders:

Max Weilandt - 7GP | 3-2-0-2 | 2.65 GAA | 0.884 SV%

Logan Hughes - 1GP | 0-0-0-0 | 3.00 GAA | 0.917 SV%

Buccaneers Notes:

Max Weilandt (3-2-0-2) earned USHL Goalie of the Week for the week of Oct. 10-12, with 2 wins, 1 shutout, 40 saves, 1.50 GAA, and .930 SV%. Weilandt also ranks first in minutes played by a goaltender so far this season with 408 in 7GP.

Ryland Randle is the fourth-highest-scoring defenseman and second in assists among defensemen in the USHL with 6A in 7GP.

Ryan Seelinger ranks 13th in the league in points with 8P (5G, 3A) in 7GP. Seelinger is also fourth in the league in shooting percentage, coming in at 41.7%.

Des Moines is 3-0-0-1 when scoring first this season, fourth in the USHL in penalty killing, and 3-1-0-0 on the road.

FARGO

Team Comparison

Des Moines Fargo

Overall Record

3-2-0-2

3-1-0-1

Home Record

0-1-0-2

1-0-0-1

Away Record

3-1-0-0 2-1-0-0

Goals For

25 10

Goals Against

21 10

PP%

17.4% 13.3%

PK%

88.9% 92.9%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines at Fargo on Oct. 17

Des Moines at Fargo on Oct. 18

Fargo at Des Moines on Jan. 22

Des Moines at Fargo on Jan. 23

Fargo at Des Moines on Mar. 20

Fargo at Des Moines on Mar. 21

Record: 0-0-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-0-0

Fargo Top Scorers:

Luke McNamara (F) - 5GP | 2G | 3A | 5P

Garrett Lindberg (D) - 5GP | 2G | 2A | 4P

Graham Jones (F) - 5GP | 2G | 1A | 3P

Fargo Goaltenders:

Ajay White - 3GP | 2-0-0-1 | 0.63 GAA | .976 SV%

Alan Lendak - 2GP | 1-1-0-0 | 3.02 GAA | .882 SV%

Force Notes:

Ajay White leads goaltenders in the league with a 0.63 GAA and .976 SV% in 3GP.

Garrett Lindberg ranks third in goals scored by defensemen in the USHL with 2G in 5GP.

Fargo ranks first on the penalty kill at 92.9% and is 1-0-0-1 at home.

SIOUX FALLS

Team Comparison

Des Moines Sioux Falls

Overall Record

3-2-0-2 4-2-1-0

Home Record

0-1-0-2 1-1-1-0

Away Record

3-1-0-0 3-1-0-0

Goals For

25 23

Goals Against

21 22

PP%

17.4% 21.6%

PK%

88.9% 81.5%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines at Sioux Falls on Oct. 19

Des Moines at Sioux Falls on Dec. 2

Sioux Falls at Des moines on Jan. 2

Des Moines at Sioux Falls on Feb. 14

Sioux Falls at Des Moines on Feb. 28

Record: 0-0-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-0-0

Sioux Falls Top Scorers:

Logan Renkowski (F) - 7GP | 5G | 2A | 7P

Brent Solomon (F) - 7GP | 4G | 3A | 7P

Cooper Soller (F) - 7GP | 4G | 2A | 6P

Sioux Falls Goaltenders:

Linards Feldbergs - 5GP | 3-1-1-0 | 2.53 GAA | .887 SV%

Waylon Esche - 2GP | 1-1-0-0 | 4.00 GAA | .843 SV%

Stampede Notes:

Sioux Falls sits at the top of the Western Conference standings, with 9 PTS in 7GP and a 4-2-1-0 record on the season.

Tommy Holtby leads the league in PIM with 36 in 7GP.

Logan Renkowski ranks third in the league for power-play goals with 3 on the season.

Cooper Soller ranks third among USHL rookies in points with 6P (4G, 2A) in 7GP.

The Stampede are 1-1-1-0 at home on the season.

Next Home Games: October 24 & 25

The Bucs return to the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex to host a set of games against the USA NTDP U-17s Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25. Friday is our first Buzzballz College Night, with discounted tickets for college students and $1 off Buzzballz cocktails. It is also Fireball Friday and 2-for-1 beer night. Saturday is Tito's, Mug Club, and Signature Saturday! Saturday the Bucs will also be hosting a pre-game Scheels Floor Hockey Clinic at the RecPlex.

