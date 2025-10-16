Storm Acquire Defenseman Cade Kozak from North American Hockey League

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm have acquired defenseman Cade Kozak from the Philadelphia Rebels of the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

Kozak produced five assists and six penalty minutes in nine games to start 2025-2026 with Philadelphia.

The left-shot player split time last season between Colorado (NAHL) and Grand Prarie (Alberta Junior Hockey League). Kozak registered a combined eight goals, 13 assists, and 21 points across 43 games between the two teams.

The Isanti, Minnesota native previously saw action with Team Maryland 18U AAA (2023-2024) and Windy City Storm 16U AAA (2022-2023).

Kozak stands at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds. He was born in November of 2006.

Tri-City returns to action Friday night at Omaha. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







