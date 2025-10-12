Storm End Three-In-Three with Sunday Afternoon Showdown against Des Moines

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm host the Des Moines Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 3:05 pm.

Fans can watch the contest for free at FloHockey.tv and on FloHockey's YouTube, X, and Facebook pages. An audio-only broadcast will be available on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (2-4-1, 5 pts, 6th place Western Conf.)

Split a two-game home series with Fargo across Friday and Saturday; defeated 4-1 last night, collected 4-0 win Friday

Oliver Ozogany produced team's lone goal Saturday for his second tally of the year; the power play goal was Tri-City's first of the campaign

Starting goaltender Michal Pradel halted 32 of 35 Fargo shots in his second consecutive start last night

Play today in one of two Sunday home games this season (February 1 vs. Des Moines)

Close first three-in-three of season today; scheduled to play six in 2025-2026, including three across the next four weekends

Three straight home games is longest stretch of consecutive contests at Viaero Center until late January/early February

Fifth game in a stretch of 15 in a row against Western Conference opponents, the longest such string of the year

Des Moines (2-2-2, 6 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Collected 5-3 road win over Sioux City on Saturday

Ryan Seelinger led team with two goals yesterday, his second multi-goal game of the season (Sept. 20 vs. Tri-City)

Starting goaltender Max Weilandt halted 15 of 18 Musketeer shots last night

Second game in stretch of five straight on road; longest string of away contests this season

Six of ten games in October take place on road

Season series: Sunday is the second of six regular season meetings between Tri-City and Des Moines during 2025-2026. The Buccaneers beat the Storm 4-1 on Saturday, September 20 at the Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. After today, the teams are set to battle twice more at Viaero Center and two times at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex this season.

Tri-City offensive leaders:

#17 Paul Bloomer (2-3-5) - registered an assist on Friday against Fargo; 22.2 shooting percentage places fourth on team

#4 Bode Laylin (0-4-4) - also registered an assist Friday; four assists top Tri-City's roster

#22 Ashton Dahms (3-0-3), #19 Maddox Malmquist (3-0-3), #15 Connor Brown (1-2-3) have each put up a trio of points this season

Des Moines offensive leaders:

#37 Ryan Seelinger (5-2-7) - has put up four points over his past four games after scoring twice last night

# 10 Blake Zielinski (2-4-6) - produced a goal last night at Sioux City; has scored in back-to-back games

#5 Ryland Randle (0-5-5), #14 Adam Zidlicky (0-5-5) - tie for team lead in assists; each generated an assist last night







