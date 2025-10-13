Bucs Blank Storm 5-0 for Weekend Sweep

Published on October 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Kearney, Neb. - The Des Moines Buccaneers (3-2-0-2) blanked the Tri-City Storm (2-5-1-0) 5-0 Sunday afternoon at the Viaero Center, securing four points on their two-game road trip this weekend. Bucs forward Joseph Argentina's goal early in the match turned out to be the game winner, as Des Moines goalie Max Weilandt (3-2-0-2) would go on to stop 25 of 25 shots by Tri-City for his first shutout of the season. The Bucs look ahead to a road matchup against the Fargo Force at Scheels Arena on Friday, October 17, at 7:05 p.m.

Bucs forward Joey Argentina tallied the first goal of the contest, burying Theo Kiss' rebounded shot to give Des Moines the early lead. Argentina's third of the year came at 6:50 and showed a score of 1-0. Forwards Rhys Wallin and Blake Zielinski capitalized on a two-on-one opportunity at 8:10 to double the Des Moines advantage. Defenseman Ryan Kroll also assisted on Wallin's third goal of the season that brought the score to 2-0.

Bucs forward Harper Searles notched the first goal of the middle frame, redirecting defenseman Henry Chmiel's shot from the point for his second goal on the season. Defenseman Jason Davenport also assisted on Searles' goal at 4:10 that extended the advantage to 3-0. Bucs forward Riley Zupfer sent a one-time shot flying past Nelson for his first USHL goal at 13:13 off a play from Ryland Rooney to Ryan Seelinger to bring the score to 4-0.

Bucs forward Nate Delladonna topped off the scoring with the fifth goal of the evening and his fourth of the season, ripping a shot from the left-wing circle off a drop pass by defenseman Ryland Randle. Delladonna's goal just 54 seconds into the third period brought the final score to 5-0.

The Bucs play back-to-back contests against the Fargo Force next weekend at Scheels Arena, followed by a Sunday matchup in Sioux Falls for an exciting three-game road trip. They return to the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex to host a set of games against the USA NTDP U-17s Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25.

