McMahon Commits to Quinnipiac

Published on October 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers defenseman Thaddeus McMahon announced Sunday his commitment to Quinnipiac, a Division-I program in the ECAC Hockey conference.

McMahon, 16, is in his first season with the Lancers after being selected first overall in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft in May. The Wilmette, Ill. native has appeared in each of the Lancers' first eight games and has recorded 2 points (1+1). McMahon scored the game-winning goal in his USHL debut Sep. 18 against the Green Bay Gamblers and is third on Omaha in average ice time with 17:53 per game. He spent last season with Chicago Mission 15U AAA, recording 62 points (8+54) in 60 games.

Quinnipiac has made the NCAA Tournament each of the last six seasons and won the National Championship in 2023. Head coach Rand Pecknold is in his 3nd season at the helm and won the Spencer Penrose Award in 2016. Quinnipiac alums to appear in the NHL include Devon Toews, Connor Clifton and Colin Graf. Former Lancers alternate captain Andon Cerbone is in his third season with the Bobcats and has recorded 61 points (27+34) in 80 career collegiate games.

McMahon and the Lancers host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Wednesday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.







