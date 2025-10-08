Ten Lancers Alums Appear on NHL Opening Night Rosters

Published on October 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The 2025-26 NHL season begins this week and 10 former Omaha Lancers have appeared on Opening Night rosters.

NHL TEAM POSITION NHL TEAM YEAR(S) W/OMA

Will Borgen D New York Rangers 2014-15

Jacob Bryson D Buffalo Sabres 2015-16

Noah Cates D Philadelphia Flyers 2016-18

Thatcher Demko G Vancouver Canucks 2011-12

Jakub Dobes G Montreal Canadiens 2019-21

Ryan Donato F Chicago Blackhawks 2015

Erik Haula F Nashville Predators 2009-10

Alex Lyon G Buffalo Sabres 2011-13

Nick Perbix D Nashville Predators 2017-18

Akira Schmid G Vegas Golden Knights 2018-19

The Lancers have the fourth-most alums on NHL Opening Night rosters behind the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (80), Chicago Steel (17) and the Tri-City Storm (11).

The entire list of USHL alums on 2025-26 NHL Opening Night rosters can be viewed here.







