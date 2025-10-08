Bowl, Battle, Black Hawks

Published on October 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Battle the Black Hawks IX is scheduled for Maple Lanes in Waterloo on Sunday, November 2nd and will benefit Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, the Waterloo Black Hawks announced Wednesday.

The annual bowling event brings together Waterloo players and fans for friendly competition everyone can enjoy. The 2025 edition is several weeks earlier than last fall and will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first Sunday in November. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for kids 18 and under. That fee covers bowling, shoes, and a contribution to Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.

"Every year fans who meet our players at this event are amazed," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "Watching from the stands, you forget these talented athletes are still kids who like having fun. That really comes out when you get the chance to hang out with them for a couple of hours."

During Battle the Black Hawks, participants play Mad Games' "Battle of the Lanes," which puts a different spin on traditional bowling. The objective is to destroy the castle displayed on your opponent's scoring monitor; the size of the boulder catapulted at the castle is determined by the number of pins knocked down with each roll.

Small groups of Waterloo players will match up against small groups of fans. Each "battle" the fans win provides a chance to enter a drawing for prizes. The gathering is also a great chance to collect autographs and get photos with all your favorite players.

Stop by the Black Hawks office at Young Arena to register or sign up on game night. Registrations will also be accepted beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Individual fans, as well as small groups of two or three, can sign up.

Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity has been creating affordable homeownership solutions since 1990 and serves Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler and Buchanan Counties. Research has shown that the organization's homeownership program results in an improvement in homeowners' quality of life, financial resources, health, psychological well-being, and life satisfaction. The need for more affordable homeownership solutions in northeast Iowa is great, with nearly 15,000 local families cost-burdened by their housing. Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity has over 700 households on their homeownership waiting list and receives daily inquiries about critical home repairs. Learn more about Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity at their website, WeBuildHabitat.org.

