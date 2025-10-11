Spencer, Shakar Deliver Lancers' OT Win

Tommy Spencer scored 4:08 into overtime and the Omaha Lancers defeated the Sioux Falls Stampede, 4-3, on Friday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Omaha (2-5-0-0) scored late in the third period and then again in overtime to come back from a one-goal deficit late. Tanner Morgan netted the game-tying tally at 15:57 of the third period by camping in just outside the cease and tipping in a low pass from Caeden Lee. Spencer helped the Lancers snap a five-game losing streak by cashing in on the right-wing side off Aaronson's pass at the last moment of a two-on-one rush.

Sioux Falls (3-2-1-0) scored three times in the final frame to take its first lead of the game. The Stampede led in shots on goal all night but finally broke through in the third period with three goals 9:25 apart to flip the game upside down. Brent Solomon scored their last two to tie the game and then put them in the lead.

Ryan Aaronson led all Lancers with 3 points as he scored for the fourth time in the last six games and assisted on Omaha's first and last goals. Spencer's overtime winner marked his second point of the night after also earning an apple on the Lancers' first goal of the evening. Devin Shakar earned the game's first star by stopping a season-high 38 shots, included a perfect 22-for-22 in the first two period.

Brady Arneson helped the Lancers strike first on the power play 9:23 into the game for his third goal of the season. The Lancers pulled off three quick passes just 17 seconds into the power play as Spencer set up Arneson backdoor, near-post side from the goal line far-side to help Arneson light the lamp for a second straight game.

Aaronson took advantage of a strange Sioux Falls turnover to add to the Lancer' lead at the 11:44 mark of the second period. As a loose puck careened back to the Stampede' defensive zone, goaltender Linards Feldbergs came out of the net to play it but collided with Spencer to send the puck over to the far wall. Aaronson calmly finessed past a defender by transferring the puck from the forehand to the backhand and slid it into a wide-open net for his team-leading fourth goal to give Omaha a 2-0 lead.

The Lancers look for the weekend sweep Saturday night as they host the Stampede at 6:05 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. It's the home opener and the first 700 fans will take home a Lancers' 2025-26 magnet schedule. Tickets are available at lancers.com.







