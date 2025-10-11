Pradel's Shutout, Dahms's Two Goals Propel Tri-City to 4-0 Win Over Fargo on Friday Night

Published on October 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - Michal Pradel captured his second career shutout and Ashton Dahms chipped in two third period goals to help the Tri-City Storm defeat the Fargo Force 4-0 on Friday night at Viaero Center.

Tri-City (2-3-1, 5 pts) limited an opponent to zero goals for the first time this season. Fargo (2-1-1, 5 pts) suffered its first loss of the year.

After holding a 1-0 lead for the majority of the game, the Storm erupted with a trio of third period goals within the final five minutes of regulation.

Dahms put Tri-City ahead 2-0 at the 15:58 mark of the third after collecting a Paul Bloomer rush feed in front of the Fargo net. The Lakeville, Minnesota native chipped a shot past Force netminder Alan Lendak's blocker side to finish the play.

Less than two minutes later, Tri-City's Connor Brown skated to an errant puck on the left wing of Fargo's zone and marched toward Lendak. Brown chipped a shot top-shelf past the goaltender's glove side for his first career goal with the Storm.

Dahms ended the scoring with a late empty netter. After gathering a Fargo turnover at the right point of the Force zone, Dahms shipped the puck into the vacant cage for his third career multi-goal game.

Pradel, who made several outstanding saves throughout all parts of the night, halted all 33 Force shots to register his first shutout since March 28 at Omaha. The Storm generated 24 shots in the contest.

Tri-City grabbed its 1-0 edge in the first period when Maddox Malmquist finished a backdoor play in the Fargo crease on a feed from Mason Jenson. Malmquist and Dahms now tie for the team lead with three goals each.

Bloomer's assist on Dahms's first goal generated his team-leading fifth point of the season. Laylin, who also assisted on the tally, collected his team-best fourth assist of the campaign.

