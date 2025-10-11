Stars Fall 2-1 vs Madison Capitols

The Lincoln Stars (0-6-0-0) were unable to build on a fast start and fell to the Madison Capitols (5-2-0-0) by a 2-1 score.

Lincoln would strike first five minutes into the first period. Alex Pelletier (Cornell) would send a wrist-shot past Madison goalie Caleb Heil to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. With that tally, Pelletier has scored in four straight games.

Madison would score on the power-play in the second period when Ronan Buckberger would slide one past Stars netminder Will Prowse to tie it up at one.

The game would remained locked heading into the third, but Madison was able to take the lead on a Sam Kappell goal.

Those two unanswered tallies would prove to be all that was needed. The final horn sounded, and the Stars fell to Madison on Friday.

Lincoln returns home on Saturday against Madison on Student & Teacher Appreciation Night at the Ice Box. Puck drop will be at 6:05 p.m.







