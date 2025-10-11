Herd Falls in Overtime After Third-Period Comeback

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Omaha Lancers in overtime after mounting a strong third-period comeback. Alternate captain Logan Renkowski sparked the rally, while Brent Solomon netted two goals to keep the Herd alive. Goaltender Linards Feldbergs made 16 saves in his second loss of the season.

Another slow start put the Stampede in an early deficit. At 9:06, fourth-line enforcer Thomas Holtby went to the box for elbowing. Just 17 seconds into the man advantage, one of the league's weakest power play units capitalized, scoring only their second power play goal of the season on a quick one-timer that beat Feldbergs glove-side.

At 13:35, physicality between the teams ramped up. Stampede forward Nick Snyder took a big hit in the offensive zone, prompting teammate Thomas Holtby to drop the gloves with Omaha's Caden Lee. Both players received five- and ten-minute penalties and were sent to the locker room. Head Coach Ryan Cruthers challenged the hit on Snyder for a major penalty, but after review, no additional call was made. The Stampede generated several good chances late in the period but failed to find the back of the net. Sioux Falls outshot Omaha 11-5 in the first.

Physical play continued to define the second period. The Stampede opened the frame on the power play after the Lancers were called for delay of game just five seconds in, but couldn't convert. At 4:02, Captain JJ Monteiro took a hard hit in the neutral zone that sent his helmet flying. Defenseman Wade Weil came to his defense, dropping the gloves with Omaha's Charlie Vig. Both were assessed five- and ten-minute majors, while Vig also received a head-contact minor. The Stampede's power play unit continued to struggle, failing to capitalize.

Sioux Falls then ran into penalty trouble of its own, taking back-to-back tripping minors that gave Omaha a 6-on-3 advantage for 30 seconds. The Herd killed off the first penalty but entered the third period with 1:21 left to kill.

As they often do, the Stampede brought the pressure in the third. Just 2:30 into the period, Renkowski netted his third of the year on a one-timer from the high slot that beat the Omaha goaltender blocker-side. At 4:02, the Herd earned another power play on a head-contact call but again failed to convert.

Brent Solomon got the Herd rolling soon after. At 6:54, the University of Wisconsin commit redirected a Joe McGraw pass for a backdoor goal. Just minutes later, at 11:55, Solomon struck again with a quick shot from the low slot to give Sioux Falls the lead. The Stampede appeared poised for a road win, but at 15:57, the Lancers tied the game to force overtime.

Both teams traded chances in the extra frame, but with just 53 seconds remaining, Omaha sealed the win on an odd-man rush that left Feldbergs little chance. The victory snapped the Lancers' five-game losing streak.

Feldbergs moves to 3-1-1-0 on the season with a .887 save percentage and a 2.53 goals-against average.

The Stampede will travel to Ralston to take on the Lancers again tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. The game will be available on FloHockey and KELO Radio.

The Herd returns to the PREMIER Center next weekend for Scooby-Doo's Howl-o-ween! Fans are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the concourse before the game, courtesy of Dental Solutions.







