Fighting Five: Saints Host Steel to Finish Home-And-Home

Published on October 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Geneva, IL - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (6-0-0-0, 12 pts) host the Chicago Steel (4-2-0-0, 8 pts) on Saturday to complete a home-and-home weekend on Pink the Rink Night in Dubuque.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Speedy Start

The Fighting Saints enter Saturday's game with a six-game winning streak to begin the season, their best start since a six-game streak to start the 2019-20 season.

Dubuque's start has been led by a league-leading offense, scoring over 5.5 goals per game through six contests.

2. Big Battle

Dubuque's win on Friday night in Geneva, Ill. featured the Saints' first deficit of the season. The deficit lasted just eight minutes before Masun Fleece tied the game for the Saints.

Friday's game was the first of the season in which Dubuque did not score first and the first in which it was outscored in the third period. Still, the Fighting Saints held on for a 4-3 win.

3. Hayden Helps

Hayden Russell scored his first-career USHL goal in Friday's win, a power-play goal in the second period. Russell had logged five assists prior to the goal and cashed in on a loose puck in front of Chicago's net.

Russell joined the Saints this season after a successful season in the BCHL, representing Cowichan Valley on the league's All-Rookie team. Russell scored 56 points in 53 games in Western Canada and has six points in six games in the USHL this season.

4. Shorthanded Saints

The Fighting Saints killed all three Chicago power plays in Friday's win, extending a streak to 12-straight penalties killed in the last four games.

Dubuque is third in the USHL with a 92.3% penalty kill so far this season. The Saints have not allowed a power-play goal since Sept. 26 at Madison. Overall, the Saints have an even goal differential on the penalty kill with two shorthanded goals and two goals against this season.

5. Steel Stamps

The Steel have played three-consecutive one-goal games, winning a pair of shootouts in Des Moines last weekend before a 4-3 loss to Dubuque on Friday.

Chicago's goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois made 23 saves on Friday night, while backup Sam Caulfield made 22 in his last start in Des Moines before saving all eight shootout attempts he faced.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets are available here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.