Phantoms Drop Home Opener, 5-2

Published on October 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Three goals in a 2:18 span for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders spelled doom for the Youngstown Phantoms (4-2-1-0, 9pts) as a 1-1 tie became a 4-1 deficit, ending in a 5-2 loss for Youngstown at the Covelli Centre Friday night.

"I didn't think it was a great effort," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "For us we have to have that killer instinct, and there's just not a lot of second and third efforts right now. That's something we have to fix.

After a scoreless first period, the Phantoms grabbed a 1-0 lead off the stick of Evan Jardine, who put home his own rebound for a power play goal at 7:48 of the second. It was the 16th power play goal of Jardine's career, moving him past Kyle Connor on the Phantoms all-time PPG list and into a tie with Brett Murray. Shane Lachance owns the Phantoms' record for power play goals in a career with 22.

Cedar Rapids scored the next four, including three goals 2:18 apart to put the game out of reach. Rueben Westerling knotted the game at 1-1 with a redirect at 15:30 of the second. Justin Graf rifled a wrister from the right circle past Tobias Trejbal (13 saves) at 10:01 of the first. Jason Musa put home a rebound off a rush chance at 11:41, and Henry Lechner tallied his first USHL marker at 12:19, giving the RoughRiders a commanding 4-1 lead.

JT Veney broke the CR scoring one, pumping a half slapper from the top of the right circle past a screened Joseph Skidmore (30 saves), notching his first as a Phantoms at 15:58. Youngstown pulled Trejbal to the bench for the extra attacker, but Graf sealed the game with an empty-netter at 18:23.

Youngstown and Cedar Rapids wrap up their weekend set tomorrow with puck drop coming at 6:05pm.

By The Numbers

Shots - 32

Saves - 13

Power Play - 1/4

Penalty Kill - 3/4

Goals - Jardine, Veney

Assists - Anderson, Heš, Hextall, Rucinski







