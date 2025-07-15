Phantoms Add Free Agent Defenseman Jayden Veney

July 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Defenseman Jayden Veney with the Chilliwack Chiefs

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - The Youngstown Phantoms are pleased to announce the free-agent acquisition of defenseman Jayden Veney from the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League.

Veney, 19, is a 6-foot-7, 225-pound native of Rochester, Minnesota. He began his hockey career at Rochester John Marshall High School before moving on to junior hockey. During the 2023-24 season, he split time between the North Iowa Bulls of the North American Hockey League and the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League. In 2024-25, Veney appeared in 28 games for Omaha before joining Chilliwack, where he recorded one goal and eight assists for nine points and 10 penalty minutes in 21 regular-season games.

Over 63 career USHL contests, Veney posted two goals and six assists with 44 penalty minutes.

"We're pleased to welcome Jayden to Youngstown," Phantoms co-general manager Jason Deskins said. "He's a big presence who skates well and defends at an elite level. He played meaningful minutes for a strong Chilliwack team and brings valuable USHL experience. We expect him to be a staple on our blue line and a leader both on and off the ice."

"I'm excited to be a Phantom," Veney said. "Youngstown is known for its hard-nosed, 200-foot style of hockey, and I fit in perfectly with the team and the city. I can't wait to get to Youngstown and chase a championship."

The Phantoms are set to return to Youngstown at the end of August for training camp ahead of the 2025-26 season. The team begins its campaign in mid-September at the USHL Fall Classic and opens its home slate Oct. 10 against Cedar Rapids.

