Steel Announce Game Times and USHL Fall Classic Dates, Finalize 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule

July 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel, in coordination with the United States Hockey League, released all game times for the 2025-2026 regular season schedule as well as dates for the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic Tuesday.

The Steel will open the 2025-2026 season at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, PA against Sioux Falls on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 1:30 pm CT. Chicago battled Sioux Falls in the 2021 Fall Classic to kick off the season and won 6-1. This season marks the third time the two will meet at the Fall Classic. Chicago will conclude the annual league tournament the following night on Friday, Sept. 19 against Omaha at 6:00 pm CT. Both games will be played in the FedEx Rink at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

The Steel also announced game times for the 2025-2026 season, the team's 11th and final season playing at Fox Valley Ice Arena before relocating to play in the new Championship Arena at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago beginning in 2026-2027.

All Friday home games are scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. Six of the team's 13 Saturday home contests are scheduled for 6:05 pm CT and the other seven scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. All Sunday home games are set for 3:05 pm CT.

The home opener will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 6:05 pm CT against the Madison Capitols, the first time the Steel host Madison for their home opener.

The regular season will conclude against the NTDP at home with a matchup against the U18s on Friday, Apr. 3 before the Steel's only matchup of the season against the U17s on Saturday, Apr. 4 at 6:05 pm CT.

Theme nights and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks prior to single-game tickets being made available for purchase.

Season ticket plans for the 2025-2026 season are on sale now starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts, special events and more.

Group tickets and premium seating are on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







