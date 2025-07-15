Fighting Saints and USHL Announce 2025 Fall Classic Schedule

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints and the United States Hockey League announced the schedule for the 2025 Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic on Tuesday.

Following last month's schedule announcement, the USHL and the Fighting Saints announced the dates and matchups for this year's Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Dubuque will open its 2025-26 campaign at the showcase on Sept. 17 and 18.

The Fighting Saints will play the first game of the 2025-26 USHL season on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Covestro Rink against the Sioux City Musketeers. It will be the second-straight season the Fighting Saints open the event against their cross-state rivals from the Western Conference. The game will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT.

The Saints wrap up the league-wide showcase on Thursday, Sept. 18 with a matchup against their Cowbell-Cup rival the Waterloo Black Hawks. The game will be played on the FedEx rink with a 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT start time.

Season tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by calling the Fighting Saints office at 563-583-6880 or by visiting the office from Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

