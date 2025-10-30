Fighting Five: Saints Host Bucs on Thursday Night

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (9-2-0-0, 18 pts) host the Des Moines Buccaneers (5-3-2-2, 14 pts) in the first Dupaco Cowbell Cup game of the season on Thursday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Depth Delivers

Four goals in Saturday's win over Madison came from the fourth line or defensemen. Three of those four came as the final three goals Dubuque scored in the win. Brandt Dubey's game-winner was followed by Lincoln Krizizke and Gavin Lock's third period tallies to seal a 6-3 win.

Xavier Lieb opened the scoring in the game, netting his first-career USHL goal in the first period of the bounce-back win for Dubuque. The rookie forward has a goal and six points so far this season.

2. Saints Scorers

Masun Fleece and Hayden Russell enter the weekend tied for the league-lead with 15 points. Fleece has a career-high eight-game point streak, while Russell leads the league with 12 assists.

Fleece scored a power-play goal in Madison on Friday, before assisting twice on Saturday in the victory. Russell logged a pair of power-play assists on Friday and added his third goal of the season on Saturday.

3. Dubey's Dagger

Brandt Dubey scored on a breakaway on Saturday for his second goal of the season, scoring the game-winner for Dubuque in the contest. Fleece found Dubey leaving the penalty box, and despite a bobble, Dubey scored to give the Saints a 4-0 lead at the time.

Dubey has two goals and six points in 11 games this season, his first in the USHL. His plus-12 rating trails only his Dubuque teammate Lincoln Krizizke (+13) for the best in the league. The Orchard Park, New York native logged his first multi-point game, adding an assist in Saturday's win.

4. Pressure Packed

The Fighting Saints lead the Eastern Conference in shots on goal per game, launching 33.6 pucks on opposing goaltenders. Dubuque has also excelled late in games, outscoring opponents by 14 in the third period this season.

The Saints have scored 27 goals in the third period over their 11 games this season, including a pair on Saturday to close out the win over Madison. Dubuque's defense has excelled in the opening frame of contests, allowing just five goals in the first period of games.

5. Buccaneer Bites

The Buccaneers enter in third place in the Western Conference and five of their 12 games have needed overtime or a shootout. The Bucs enter the week after a pair of one-goal wins over the U17s last week.

Blake Zielinski's 11 points and Ryan Seelinger's six goals top the charts for Des Moines through 12 games under new head coach Derek Damon.

Thursday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







