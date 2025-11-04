Brierley Makes Commitment to Brown University

Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints defenseman Luke Brierley has announced his college commitment to the ECAC's Brown University.

Brierley is in his first season with the Fighting Saints and has made an immediate impact on the blue line. The Barrington, Illinois native has played in 12 games for the Fighting Saints so far, scoring a goal and adding two assists.

The left-shot defenseman is fourth in the USHL so far with a plus-10 rating, providing stability for Dubuque at both ends of the ice.

"We're really happy for Luke to secure a commitment" said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "His work-ethic and passion for getting better every day have earned him this opportunity. We're really excited for him to be rewarded."

Brierley joined the Saints this season after 41 games for Janesville in the NAHL last season. The defenseman had 15 points in his first junior season and skated in two games for Dubuque as an affiliate. The Fighting Saints drafted Brierley in the second round of the 2023 Phase I Draft.

"I couldn't be more excited," said Brierley. "Brown is an unbelievable school and hockey program that I can't wait to be a big part of."







