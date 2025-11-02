Saints Fall in One-Goal Game Against Gamblers

Published on November 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Green Bay, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (10-3-0-0, 20 pts) suffered a 3-2 loss on Saturday to the Green Bay Gamblers (7-6-1-1, 16 pts).

Despite a fast start with Kris Richards' first-career USHL goal just four minutes into the game, the Saints could not muster enough offense to secure a second victory of the week. Three second-period goals by Green Bay made the difference with Dubuque suffering a third-straight road defeat.

The Gamblers first two goals came 1:24 apart just past the halfway point of regulation. First, Gavin Katz scored on a power play. Then, Ethan Drabicki scored shortly after to give Green Bay its first lead.

Dubuque had an answer with its top line producing late in the second to tie the game. Charlie Arend's sixth of the season tied the game with 2:49 left in the period. Dante Josefsson-Westling recorded an assist for the second-straight game and Teo Besnier earned his third assist with a spectacular setup for Arend.

The Saints lead lasted just 64 seconds, however, after William Samuelsson scored on a late four-on-four spell in the second period.

Dubuque peppered Green Bay goaltender Leo Henriquez with 33 shots, but Henriquez stopped 31 of them in his fifth win. Dubuque only allowed 22 shots in the game as Vojtěch Hambálek stopped 19 in just his second loss of the season.

Dubuque could not score on two power-play chances in Saturday's loss, including a power play to begin regulation time following a bench minor on Green Bay in warmups. The Saints have now gone three games without a power-play tally. Katz scored on Green Bay's lone power-play chance.

The Saints return to the ice on Friday to begin a three-game road weekend. It begins in Cedar Rapids before finishing in Sioux City on Saturday and Sunday.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.