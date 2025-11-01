Bergeron, Tang Named to U.S. Roster for World U-17 Challenge

Published on November 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Forwards Ty Bergeron (Muskegon Lumberjacks) and Michael Tang (Madison Capitols) will join members of the NTDP U-17 team at the 2025 World U-17 Challenge from Nov. 2-8 in Truro, Nova Scotia.

Six teams participate in the tournament: Canada Red, Canada White, Czechia, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. Teams are split into two groups for two preliminary-round games before the knockout round.

The Americans have won the tournament six times, last winning the championship in 2022, led by NHL draft picks and USHL alums Cole Knuble (Fargo Force) and Eric Pohlkamp (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders).

Bergeron has played in 12 games for the league-leading Lumberjacks, recording a pair of assists and eight shots in those games. The 6'1", 188-lb forward has played the last two years with Honeybaked AAA. He had 62 goals and 78 assists in 90 games playing 15U last season.

Tang, a Harvard commit, has one goal and six assists through Madison's 6-5-0-0 start to the season. The 6'0", 165-lb forward has points in more than half of the games he's played and has not gone more than one game without recording a point. He had 52 goals and 76 assists in 74 games for the Toronto Titans 16U AAA last season.

Bergeron and Tang were both tendered, a process allowing USHL teams to sign up to two players born in 2009 in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their signing, Tang and Bergeron will play at least 55% of their team's regular-season games in 2025-26.







