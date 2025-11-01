New Book Tells Hawks Stories

Waterloo, Iowa - Over 40 stories from the Waterloo Black Hawks' recent and distant past are collected in a new book which will be available beginning Tuesday, November 4th.

Seniors to Juniors compiles a portion of the work Tim Harwood has done during more than 20 years covering the team. The articles flow across the timeline of Black Hawks history, from the 1960s - when the hockey landscape included just a half dozen National Hockey League teams - to today, as talented skaters come to the Cedar Valley with aspirations to someday play for one of the NHL's 32 clubs.

"More than 1,000 players have appeared for the Black Hawks over the years, and all of them - even a few sets of twins - have at least slightly different backgrounds," said Harwood, who has been the Black Hawks' broadcaster since 2005. "It has been fascinating to work with Waterloo players and share their stories in many different ways. These are some of my favorites."

Some of the features include:

- Brandon Montour winning Canada's national lacrosse championship.

- Jackson Cates outdueling his little brother, Noah, before both forwards won NCAA championships together at Minnesota-Duluth and went on to the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers.

- Yuki Miura coming to Waterloo to play for his third team on three continents.

- Bill Bennett and Roy Sommer's brief stops in Waterloo before each were among the earliest Black Hawks to skate for NHL clubs.

- Coach Dave Swick's decision to cut Jeff, Jack, and Steve Carlson before they went on to become the inspiration for the Hanson Brothers in Slap Shot.

- The three-part series highlighting Jack Barzee's unique hockey life before he was honored with the Lester Patrick Award in 2021.

Harwood has also written about Waterloo hockey in prior books. Black Hawks Chronicle (2011) chronologically reviewed five decades since the Hawks were founded in 1962. The Legion Team (2013) resurrected details of the Becker-Chapman American Legion hockey club which played during the late 1920s. 50 Thanksgivings (2020) examined the long tradition of Waterloo's Thanksgiving hockey game.

Seniors to Juniors can be purchased from Party Town Outfitters, the Black Hawks' official team store. It is available during Waterloo home games or by clicking the "Shop" link at waterlooblackhawks.com.







