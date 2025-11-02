Lancers Drop First I-80 Rivlary Matchup of 25-26

Published on November 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers fall in overtime to the Lincoln Stars Saturday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Lancers netminder Devin Shakar stopped 28-of-30 shots tonight giving him his fourth game this season with a .900 save percentage or better.

Omaha (3-12-1-0) got the scoring started with Cam Caron striking early in the first. Caron snuck into the slot before his linemate Charlie Vig found Caron from below the goal line andCaron sent it past Lincoln (6-8-0-0) netminder William Prowse at the 4:37 mark to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead. That first period was the first time Lincoln has been held scoreless in the opening frame since Sep. 26 against Sioux Falls.

Lincoln tied the game in the middle frame on the power play with forward John Hirschfeld sitting wide open in front of the Lancer net far-post side to score off Josh Polak's feed at the 11:03 mark.

The Lancers went on the power play with 2:33 remaining, but committed a penalty of their own 54 seconds later. The Stars scored the overtime-winning goal in the waning seconds of that power play with Kade Kohanski blasting a one-timer just 22 seconds into the extra frame.

Branko Vukas earned his first point of the season with the secondary assist on Caron's goal. Charlie Vig got the primary assist, putting him at 8 points (2+6) through his first 16 games to double his scoring output from all of last season.

The Lancers wrap up the weekend Sunday night against the Tri-City Storm at 5:05 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. It's Undie Sunday and fans are encouraged to toss new, prepacked underwear onto the ice as a donation to The Dignity Closet, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to providing vital support to families in the Greater Omaha area with quick assistance of basic necessities in order to enhance their quality of life. Get your tickets now at lancers.com







United States Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.