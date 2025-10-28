Vig Commits to Bemidji

Published on October 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Omaha Lancers forward Charlie Vig announced his commitment Wednesday to play college hockey at Bemidji State, a Division-I Central Collegiate Hockey Association school.

Vig, 18, is in his second season with the Lancers after appearing in 28 games last season and recording 4 points (3+1). He is tied for third on the Lancers with 7 points (2+5) and is third with 28 shots in 14 games this season. Vig also played two USHL games with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program last season as well as 26 games with the Bismarck Bobcats in the North American Hockey League. The Bismarck, ND native will be joining his brother, Max, who played with Cedar Rapids in the USHL last season.

Bemidji State has had a men's ice hockey team since 1946 and has made the NCAA Division-I Tournament five times and the Frozen Four in 2009. The Beavers joined the CCHA in 2021 and won the regular-season title in 2024. They previously won the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Tournament seven times and made 13 combined tournament appearances in Division-II and Division-III play. Head coach Tom Serratore is in his 25th season and is an eight-time conference Coach of the Year award winner.

Vig and the Lancers open up a three-game weekend Friday on the road against Tri-City before hosting Lincoln on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Tri-City on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Tickets for both home games can be purchased at lancers.com







United States Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.