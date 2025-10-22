Lancers Acquire Lovell from Sioux City

Published on October 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers announced Wednesday that they have acquired forward George Lovell from the Sioux City Musketeers in exchange for forward Dakotah Bailey.

Lovell, 18, is in his first season with Sioux City and has scored one goal in five games. He lit the lamp in his third USHL game Oct. 11 vs. Des Moines.

"(Arizona State head coach) Greg Powers and (former Arizona state associate head coach and current Montreal Canadiens scout) Albie O'Connell both have told us nothing but great things about George," Lancers head coach Ron Fogarty said. "He has lots of high-end potential, great character and high pace. His skating was a recurring comment that came up about him and we're excited to add him to the group."

The Hingham, Mass. native played six games for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League last year and also recorded 45 points (14+31) in 29 games for Lovell Academy Blue 18U AAA. Lovell is committed to play at Arizona State.

"George is a guy who will be a solid player in our league," Lancers general manager Marc Fritsche said. "He has incredible skating ability with great edge work. He has the ability to make an impactful on the game and create offense. We're excited to see what George will bring to our lineup."

Bailey, 17, appeared in 36 games for the Lancers over the last two seasons and recorded two assists. He played in 25 games for the Minnesota Mallards of the North American Hockey League last season and put up 10 points (9+1).

The Lancers face the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Friday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena at 7:05 in the first of three consecutive home games on the weekend. The Fargo Force come to town for a 6:05 p.m. game Saturday and a 5:05 p.m. game Sunday. Purchase tickets now at lancers.com







United States Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.