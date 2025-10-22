Weekend Preview: October 24-26

Published on October 22, 2025

OMAHA (2-9-0-0, 4 PTS) vs. CEDAR RAPIDS (6-2-0-1, 13 PTS) Friday, Oct. 24 7:05 p.m. CST

vs. FARGO (6-1-0-1, 13 PTS) Saturday, Oct. 25 6:05 p.m. CST & Sunday, Oct. 26 5:05 p.m. CST

Lancers Prep For Three-Game Home Stand: The Lancers will start the weekend in their third meeting this season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders... The Lancers improved greatly in their second matchup with the 'Riders after being bludgeoned in their first matchup, with the Lancers coming up on the wrong-side of a 9-1 score... Omaha's matchup with the RoughRiders last week was just a 4-3 loss... The Lancers will then conclude the 3-game weekend against the Fargo Force in back-to-back nights... This will be the first and second of 5 matchups this season between Fargo and Omaha... The Lancers come into this week with 11 first period goals so far this season which is second most in the USHL behind only the Dubuque Fighting Saints...

'Riders Come Back To Omaha: The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Omaha Lancers will meet in the month of October for the 10th time in the series history... The Lancers are 4-5-0-0 all-time against the RoughRiders in the month of October-including the most recent matchup where the Lancers came up just short last week in a 4-3 loss... RoughRiders head coach Mark Carlson is the first and only coach that Cedar Rapids has had at the helm since the RoughRiders joined the USHL in 1999... Carlson is 31-40-3-3 all-time in the regular season against the Lancers... Cedar Rapids has 5 goals that have come from their d-men so far this season which is tied for second most in the league... On the flip side, the Omaha Lancers have faced 9 goals against by opposing d-men which is most in the league...

I-29 Rivalry Renews This Weekend: The Omaha Lancers will hope to put an end to a 16-game losing streak to the Fargo Force... That 16-game skid dates back all the way to November of 2022... The Lancers have also not defeated Fargo on home ice since January of 2022... Despite all of that, the Lancers still hold an all-time record 56-44-6-6 all-time against the Force since Fargo joined the league in the fall of 2008... Head-to-head Fargo and Omaha have each accounted for three hat-trick scorers in the series history... The Lancers' last hat-trick scorer against Fargo was forward Josh French back in November of 2015... The Lancers-Force series has ended in a '3-2' score in 5 of the last 8 meetings... The last time the Lancers registered more than three goals against Fargo in a game was the last time the Lancers defeated Fargo (November 26, 2022)...

Three-Game Weekends: This is the Lancers second straight of three consecutive three-game weeks... Omaha played three games in four days last week and now embarks on back-to-back weekends with three games in as many days... Seven-of-nine games during this three-week frenzy take place at Liberty First Credit Union Arena...

Lancers To Watch: Forward Brady Arneson will go up against his former Fargo Force club... Arneson recorded 12 points (5+7) in 39 games played at Fargo... Meanwhile Arneson has recorded 9 points (4+5) in 27 career games with the Lancers... Forward Cam Caron is on fire, as he is currently on a four-game point streak... Caron has recorded 5 points (3+2) since Oct. 11...

RoughRiders To Watch: Connor Davis has been a handful in the early going this season... Davis has recorded a point in 7 of the 9 games played so far this season-including in both matchups with Omaha... Cooper Simon has 3 points (2+1) so far this season however, Simon's first two career USHL goals came in his last two games, and he registered a point in each of the games played against Omaha...

Fargo Force Players To Watch: First-year player Luke McNamara has made his presence known in the early going this season; registering 10 points (4+6) in just eight games played... Defenseman Garrett Lindberg has not disappointed in his first-year in Fargo... The Future NHL draft pick has recorded 5 points (2+3) through eight games this season...







