Lumberjacks Announce Wade Chiodo as Assistant General Manager

MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks have announced Wade Chiodo as the team's Assistant General Manager, effective immediately. Chiodo has been a part of the Lumberjacks organization for the past five seasons, working as an area scout.

A native of Thief River Falls, MN, Chiodo has held multiple positions throughout Junior and High School Hockey, both on the bench and in the Front Office. Most recently, in addition to his role in Muskegon, Chiodo is the Director of Player Personnel for the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity. I've been with Muskegon for five years, working alongside Steve Lowe, Jim McGroarty, and the crew. Just the ability to continue to build and help in whatever way I can for the organization to be successful." Said Chiodo.

Helping organizations find success is something Chiodo has done throughout both his playing and management careers. After a few seasons playing Minnesota High School Hockey at Thief River Falls, he made the jump to the USHL, where he played for three seasons in Des Moines. Following his time playing in the USHL, Chiodo made the climb to the NCAA, where he played over 100 games of Division I Hockey, including three seasons at Bemidji State.

After his playing career, Chiodo moved behind the bench for nine seasons as the Head Coach at Bemidji High. Again, he made the jump from Minnesota High School Hockey to Junior Hockey, this time as a scout working with his former team, the Buccaneers, and with the Bobcats.

Over the last ten years, Chiodo has held multiple high-level positions, including Director of Scouting, Player Personnel, and President of Hockey Operations for teams in the NAHL. Now he is ready to expand his role in Muskegon.

"I love it. I've been doing this for 10+ years. This is like putting a puzzle piece together, and making sure you're hitting on what you see, and it's enjoyable." Chiodo continued. The ability to watch players and teams grow on their way to the next level, whether that be professional or college hockey, is something Chiodo takes immense pride in.

In his new role, Chiodo will have a bigger role in working with the Lumberjacks to identify players and help build a successful roster in Muskegon to continue the quest of lifting Clark Cup after Clark Cup.

When asked about Chiodo Lumberjacks General Manager, Jim McGroarty said, "The contributions Wade has made for our organization over the past 5 years as a scout have helped us identify players and build a championship competing roster year after year. Expanding his role as the Assistant General Manager will allow Wade even more opportunity to drive our organization in the right direction."

Í would like to thank Steve (Lowe) and Jimmy (McGroarty), as well as Peter Herms, for the opportunity to work alongside them in this great organization. I am also very excited to continue working with Coach St. Clair and his staff as we continue to build towards another championship here in Muskegon." Chiodo finished.







