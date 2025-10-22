Steel Spook-Tacular with Pre-Game Trunk-Or-Treat this Friday Night

Published on October 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Following an exciting weekend that saw them defeat two conference foes in thrilling fashion, the Chicago Steel will look to summon more goals, ghouls and friendly ghosts during a Steel Spook - tacular presented by Chris Heating & Cooling on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:05 pm against the Green Bay Gamblers.

Before the game, fans are invited to a Pre-Game Trunk-or-Treat starting at 5:30 pm that will take place in the Fox Valley Ice Arena parking lot. The event is free to attend, and fans are encouraged to put on their best costumes and join the Steel afterward for the game.

Chicago will visit Green Bay for the first time this season on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6:05 pm to close out the home-and-home set.

Last weekend, the Steel (6-3-0-0, 12 pts.) secured all four possible points with a pair of one-goal wins. The Steel hung on to a 5-4 victory over Cedar Rapids on Oct. 17 thanks to a hat trick from Tobias Ohman and a 42-save performance by Louis-Felix Charrois in goal.

Eero Hyytiainen scored his first USHL goal and Miles Burgin scored his fourth goal in the win. The Steel limited Cedar Rapids to just one power play goal on five opportunities.

Chicago returned home the following night to take on Madison and trailed by a goal late in the game, but Marco Senerchia scored a highlight-reel tally to tie it at three. Two minutes after Senerchia's goal, Jackson Crowder fired home the game-winner on a surprise shot to give the Steel an impressive 4-3 win. Ohman and Kolin Sisson also recorded goals in the win, and Charrois stood tall with 28 saves on 31 shots.

It was the second weekend sweep for the Steel this season which included the team's first win on home ice this year. Chicago has scored four goals or more in five of their last six games.

Ohman posted a four-point weekend with his first career hat trick on Oct. 17 and another goal the following night. In the two games, the third-year Steel forward posted six shots with three of his four goals coming on the power play and one standing as the game-winner. In the last six games, Ohman has eight points (4G-4A) and two multi-point games. He is tied for the team lead in goals (4) and is second in points (8) and has the most power play points on the team (4).

Senerchia's goal of the year candidate was his first lamp -lighter in the USHL and helped build momentum for the Steel en route to Crowder's game -winning goal. Now in his first full season with Chicago, Senerchia has pointed in five of the last six games (1G-4A) and has taken just one penalty this season. He has tallied a point in four consecutive road games, tied for the longest active road streak in the USHL.

Charrois hasn't skipped a beat in his first season with the Steel, appearing in seven games and recording four wins, the second-most among league goaltenders. He has made the third-most saves in the USHL, and his 42-save performance on Oct. 17 is tied for the most saves in a single game this season.

The Green Bay Gamblers (5-5-0-1, 11 pts.) had a three-game set last weekend and took two games, starting with a 6-2 win over the USA Hockey NTDP U18 team on Oct. 16.

Frantisek Netusil tallied two goals for Green Bay and three other skaters recorded multi-point games. The Gamblers scored three unanswered goals to close out the contest. The team had a night off before falling 4-2 in Youngstown on Oct. 18. The Gamblers got within a goal late in the second period, but an empty net goal by Youngstown shut down the comeback attempt.

The Gamblers got their revenge on Youngstown the following night with a 5-1 victory despite being outshot 38-22. Green Bay went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and all five of its goals were scored by a different skater.

Second-year goaltender Leo Henriquez was in the net for each of Green Bay's wins last weekend. In seven games this season, Henriquez has posted a 1.98 goals against average which ranks fourth among USHL goaltenders. His .920 save percentage ranks fifth in the league, and he has won four consecutive starts. The Gamblers have lost just once this season with Henriquez in goal.

The Gamblers have benefited heavily from the play of Elliot Gulley who is in his second season with Green Bay. The UMass-Lowell commit leads the team in all scoring categories with 11 points, six goals and five assists. He has scored two game-winning goals and his +12 rating is the best in the USHL. Gulley opened the season with a three-assist game on Sept. 18 before going without a point for five consecutive games. Since then, he has tallied a point in four of the last five games and has eight points in that span (6G-2A).

The Steel are 81-73-7-4 all-time against Green Bay, 45-36-2-3 at home and 36-37-5-1 on the road.

This weekend's matchups are the first and second of eight scheduled meetings between the two teams this season. Chicago went 4-4-1-0 in nine games against Green Bay last season and won two of the final three matchups. Green Bay narrowly outscored Chicago 36-33 and won two of four home matchups.

Following this Friday's contest, the next home game for the Steel is Friday, Nov. 7 for the slowest two minutes in sports, Turtle Races in partnership with Hickory Knolls Discovery Center.

Single-game, group, and premium seating tickets for the 2025-2026 season are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, October 24 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT) | Steel Spook-tacular presented by Chris Heating & Cooling | Pre-Game Trunk-or-Treat

Saturday, October 25 at Green Bay Gamblers (6:05 pm CT) Friday, October 31 at Youngstown Phantoms (7:05 pm CT)







United States Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.