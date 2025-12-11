Steel Point Streak Ends After 5-1 Loss to Gamblers

Published on December 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, WI -- Zach Wooten tallied two goals and the Gamblers scored four unanswered goals over the final two periods as the Chicago Steel (12-11-2-1, 27 pts.) fell 5-1 to Green Bay (17-7-2-1, 37 pts.) at the Resch Center Wednesday night.

The Gamblers extended their winning streak to nine games.

James Scantlebury scored a power play goal for his sixth score of the season and Chicago's only tally.

Tobias Ohman and Wyatt Herres each tallied assists on the goal.

Goaltender Vladislav Bryzgalov made his USHL debut and stopped 19 shots in defeat.

The Gamblers were eager to extend their winning streak and got an early jump just one minute into Wednesday's game when Gavin Katz fired a shot five-hole from the right circle that snuck through Bryzgalov to make it 1-0.

Shortly after the goal, Chicago went to the power play and had its best chance when Kolin Sisson tried to feed Brady Kudrick who was streaking to the backdoor. The Gamblers read the play well and broke up the pass.

The Gamblers got their first power play four minutes later and held the offensive zone for the majority of the advantage.

Bryzgalov settled in nicely with the Steel shorthanded and made a handful of tough stops to help Chicago kill off the penalty.

Approaching the halfway point of the frame, Wooten had a two on one and tried to shoot five hole on Bryzgalov but he closed it down.

The Steel went shorthanded again with six minutes left in the period but were again successful on the kill.

Just over two minutes later, two Green Bay penalties in a span of 45 seconds gave the Steel an abbreviated five-on-three advantage.

With 15 seconds left in the two-man advantage, Ohman fired a pass to the goal line for Scantlebury, who wheeled around to the front of the crease and tucked a shot five-hole on Gamblers netminder Leo Henriquez to tie the game at 1-1.

The Gamblers led 12-8 in shots heading to the second frame.

Chicago started the middle period with an extra pep in its step and saw several early chances.

Aidan Dyer almost scored on a wraparound play under three minutes into the period, and later almost set up a goal for Luke Goukler at the left wing when he cut to the net and tried a backhand shot but had it denied by Henriquez.

Goukler got another great look at the halfway point of the period, rifling a shot that was blocked by Henriquez.

Moments later, the Steel got caught in a line change, allowing Wooten to get behind the defense for a breakaway goal to give the Gamblers a 2-1 lead.

The Steel almost responded on the ensuing sequence when Marco Senerchia had a mini break the other way. His wrist shot from the left circle was stopped and the rebound was put off the outside of the net.

At 15:59, Elliot Gulley made it a two-goal Green Bay lead after waiting behind the Steel net before circling around the right side of the cage and putting a shot past Bryzgalov.

Jason Millet went the other way after the Gamblers goal and nearly got one back after putting a shot off the crossbar.

The Steel outshot the Gamblers 11-8 in the second period.

Just before the midway mark of the third period, David Rozsival crashed the net and had the puck knocked off his stick, but Samuelsson shoveled the rebound home to make it 4-1 Green Bay.

The Gamblers added a final tally three minutes later after taking advantage of another untimely Steel change.

With numbers in the attacking zone, Wooten shot past the glove of Bryzgalov for his second goal of the night to cap the scoring.

