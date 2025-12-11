Wooten Drops Third Multi-Goal Game of the Year as the Gamblers Roll to 9 Straight Wins

Published on December 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - Green Bay left wing Zach Wooten tallied two goals and an assist to help hand the Gamblers their ninth straight victory following a 5-1 win over the Chicago Steel at the Resch Center Wednesday night.

Green Bay's Gavin Katz got the Gamblers on the board after he scored 1:01 into the contest unassisted. Chicago responded to tie the game with under two minutes remaining in the opening period courtesy of a James Scantlebury goal, but Green Bay found itself back in front midway through the second period when Elliot Gulley found an open Wooten, who sent the shot past Steel goaltender Vladislav Bryzgalov.

Gulley found the back of the net with just over four minutes to go in the second period off assists from Wooten and Brady O'Malley before William Samuelsson notched his sixth goal of the season 9:06 into the final frame. Wooten capped off a string of four straight goals from the Gamblers with his 15th of the year off an assist from Nikita Fedotov late in the third period.

The Gamblers were outshot by Chicago 28-24, but Green Bay goaltender Leo Henriquez collected 27 saves.

Green Bay hits the road to take on the Chicago Steel for the third straight matchup, this time in Geneva, Illinois, on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

The Gamblers will be back in action at the Resch Center on Saturday when Green Bay faces off against the Madison Capitols at 6:05 p.m. for Family Night, Candy Cane Trail Night and a postgame concert featuring The Glam Band.







