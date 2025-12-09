Leo Henriquez and Will Zellers Named to World Juniors Preliminary Rosters

Published on December 9, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Will Zellers and Leo Henriquez will attend preliminary camps for Team USA and Team Slovakia, respectively, as they prepare for the 2026 World Juniors scheduled for Dec. 26, 2025-Jan. 5, 2026 in Minnesota.

This season with the Gamblers, goaltender Leo Henriquez has appeared in 10 games, posting a 5-2-0-1 record. He currently holds the second highest save percentage in the USHL at 92.3%. The Bratislava, Slovakia native last represented his country at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this summer, where he played two games with a 1.78 goals against average and a 93.1% save percentage.

Henriquez will be joined at Slovakia's camp by fellow USHL goaltenders Michal Pradel of the Tri-City Storm and Alan Lendak of the Fargo Force.

Former Gambler Will Zellers was announced today as a late addition to Team USA's National Junior Team preliminary roster. Now a forward at the University of North Dakota, Zellers has recorded 10 goals and 5 assists in 16 games with the Fighting Hawks this season. His 10 goals rank second among NCAA rookies, and his 7 goals in 7 November games earned him NCHC Rookie of the Month honors.

During his lone season with the Gamblers, Zellers posted record breaking numbers, setting the franchise single season scoring record with 44 goals in 52 games. He was also named both USHL Forward of the Year and Player of the Year.

Former Gambler Vasily Zelenov was also named to Team Austria's roster and is set to compete at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship Division I Group A tournament in Bled, Slovenia, taking place Dec. 6-13.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.