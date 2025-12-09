Wednesday's Phantoms/NTDP Game Postponed
USHL United States Hockey League

Wednesday's Phantoms/NTDP Game Postponed

Published on December 9, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release


Due to projected inclement weather, the game between the Youngstown Phantoms and NTDP U18 team scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET has been postponed to Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United States Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central