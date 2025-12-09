Wednesday's Phantoms/NTDP Game Postponed
Published on December 9, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Due to projected inclement weather, the game between the Youngstown Phantoms and NTDP U18 team scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET has been postponed to Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.
