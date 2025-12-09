Wednesday's Phantoms/NTDP Game Postponed

Published on December 9, 2025







Due to projected inclement weather, the game between the Youngstown Phantoms and NTDP U18 team scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET has been postponed to Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.







