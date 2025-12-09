Gamblers' Head into Break with a Three Game Week

Published on December 9, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Dec. 10 @ 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay remains at home Wednesday night when the Gamblers take on the Chicago Steel once again at the Resch Center, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Steel, which fell to the Gamblers last Saturday 6-5 in a shootout, sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference of the USHL with a 12-10-2-1 overall record and 27 points.

Forward Kolin Sisson leads Chicago with 22 points off 11 goals and 11 assists in 25 games played. Defensively, goalie Louis-Felix Charrois owns a 3.60 goals against average and a .883 save percentage.

Gamblers at Steel

Dec. 12 @ 7:05 p.m.

The Gamblers will hit the road on Friday night to take on the Steel for the third straight game at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Illinois.

This season Green Bay is 3-1 against Chicago, most recently beating the Steel 6-5 in a shootout last Saturday at home.

Gamblers forward Elliot Gulley will be looking to continue his run of averaging 1.04 points per game. Gulley, who has 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points this season, recorded an assist last time out against the Steel.

Defensively, Green Bay goaltenders Joey Slavick and Leo Henriquez allow 2.76 goals per game and own a 0.897 save percentage.

Gamblers vs Capitols

Dec. 13 @ 6:05 p.m.

Green Bay will return to the Resch Center on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. to host the Madison Capitols for Family Night, Candy Cane Trail Night, and a postgame concert featuring the Glam Band.

Madison enters the matchup with a 12-8-0-2 record and 26 points, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Capitols have lost their last two games and are 1-1 against the Gamblers this season.

Madison will be led by Gustavs Griva, who has scored eight goals and dished out 11 assists this season for 19 points in 20 games played.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.